Elite 2024 WR Ryan Williams officially signs with Alabama

Shortly after Nick Saban retired, elite 2024 wide receiver, Ryan Williams rescinded his verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide. The Alabama native is one of the top high school prospects in the country and opened up his recruit. Many believed this to be a sign that Alabama was out of the running.

There were expectations of interest from Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas and LSU. However, after Williams took some visits, he announced that he would be recommitting to the Tide and play for new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Now, pen has been put to paper and Williams has signed his NLI. He will be coming to Tuscaloosa in the not-too-distant future.

NEWS: Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams has Signed with Alabama! The Top 5 Player in the ‘24 Class re-committed to the Crimson Tide on January 24th One of the best players in Alabama HSFB History 🐘💯https://t.co/1OwJu4XFXW pic.twitter.com/8TSyzqCGav — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 7, 2024

