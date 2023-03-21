Elite 2024 RB makes surprise commitment to Michigan football over Ohio State

Don’t look now, but things are really, really starting to heat up for Michigan football on the recruiting trail.

The maize and blue have held some pretty spectacular recruiting weekends of late, including five-stars Jadyn Davis and Dylan Stewart. While all the buzz surrounds Davis, the hopeful QB of the future, there have been a bevy of running backs out there who have suddenly been gaining steam to Ann Arbor.

While Texas-based four-star Taylor Tatum is one of the hot names, just as big is 2024 Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller four-star Jordan Marshall. On Tuesday evening, Marshall surprised most by suddenly pledging to Michigan football.

BREAKING: Michigan gets a commitment from Cincinnati Moeller RB Jordan Marshall. Wolverines get the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Ohio. Scored 34 total TDs as a junior.https://t.co/WGYi0V3gNL pic.twitter.com/q6rkLzkoH1 — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) March 21, 2023

According to the 247Sports Composite, Marshall is the No. 91 player in 2024, regardless of position. He’s the seventh-best running back and No. 3 player in Ohio per the same metrics.

Marshall picked Michigan over Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Per 247Sports’ Allen Trieu, Marshall is similar to one-time Michigan pledge Damien Harris, who ended up at Alabama.

Has been a star and highly productive against very good high school competition. Has an innate feel for the position, good vision and finds running lanes. Reads his blocks and shows good patience. Has balance and keeps his feet through contact. Not used as much as a downfield receiver but shows good hands and natural pass-catching skills. Has gone out to some events and been timed. Has good straight speed. He is not quite elite in terms of his measureables but they are good and then when you combine his intangibles and position skills into that, he is a no-brainer national back. He should be a very reliable, productive college starter at a major program.

Story continues

Marshall is the eighth commit in the class and the highest rated of all of them at this juncture.

More!

Michigan football suddenly shows up in first-round of NFL mock draft Where 247Sports ranks J.J. McCarthy in Big Ten quarterback list Michigan football making a run on 247Sports Crystal Ball after big recruiting weekend

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire