Elite 2024 ATH Terry Bussey names his top schools

One of the top players in the 2024 recruiting cycle has narrowed down his recruitment to 11 schools.

Four-star athlete Terry Bussey is focusing on the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Florida.

The Timpson product is listed as the No. 4 overall athlete and the No. 9 player in the state of Texas in the 247Sports composite rankings. He has 30 offers from colleges all over the country.

Bussey is a do-it-all player on the football field. He spent time playing quarterback, wide receiver, safety and cornerback at the high school level. Bussey even served as his school’s kick returner, taking three kickoffs and a punt to the house for a touchdown.

Dave Campbell named Bussey 2022 Mr. Texas Football following a monster junior season. He totaled an absurd 4,773 yards of offense and 80 touchdowns,, making 115 tackles and snagging five interceptions on defense.

On3 Sports sat down with Bussey as he spoke on his top 11 schools.

Alabama

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

From the culture, to the fans and coaches, it was all great. I loved everything about Bama, and could see myself there one day.

Auburn

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Connected with coach Davis a lot and love everything about him and Auburn.

Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Love the relationships we’ve built the past couple of months and can’t wait to see what UF’s about!

LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Love coach Cooks and the culture they have built in Baton Rouge.

Nebraksa

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Shows a lot of love all the time and could be building something great.

Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Great atmosphere when I went on a game day visit and love the whole staff.

Oregon

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The relationships have been getting stronger and I could see myself going out there.

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

I have a great relationship with coach Kelly and love what they are building at TCU.

Tennessee

Story continues

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Loved Coach Pope and Heupel and overall just liked everything about Tennessee.

Texas

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Strong relationships with Coach Gideon and Coach Joseph and love everything about Texas.

Texas A&M

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Love everything about A&M from the coaching staff to the players and the program.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire