Elite 2024 ATH Terry Bussey names his top schools
One of the top players in the 2024 recruiting cycle has narrowed down his recruitment to 11 schools.
Four-star athlete Terry Bussey is focusing on the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Florida.
The Timpson product is listed as the No. 4 overall athlete and the No. 9 player in the state of Texas in the 247Sports composite rankings. He has 30 offers from colleges all over the country.
Bussey is a do-it-all player on the football field. He spent time playing quarterback, wide receiver, safety and cornerback at the high school level. Bussey even served as his school’s kick returner, taking three kickoffs and a punt to the house for a touchdown.
Dave Campbell named Bussey 2022 Mr. Texas Football following a monster junior season. He totaled an absurd 4,773 yards of offense and 80 touchdowns,, making 115 tackles and snagging five interceptions on defense.
On3 Sports sat down with Bussey as he spoke on his top 11 schools.
Alabama
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
From the culture, to the fans and coaches, it was all great. I loved everything about Bama, and could see myself there one day.
Auburn
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Connected with coach Davis a lot and love everything about him and Auburn.
Florida
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Love the relationships we’ve built the past couple of months and can’t wait to see what UF’s about!
LSU
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Love coach Cooks and the culture they have built in Baton Rouge.
Nebraksa
Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Shows a lot of love all the time and could be building something great.
Oklahoma
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Great atmosphere when I went on a game day visit and love the whole staff.
Oregon
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The relationships have been getting stronger and I could see myself going out there.
TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
I have a great relationship with coach Kelly and love what they are building at TCU.
Tennessee
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Loved Coach Pope and Heupel and overall just liked everything about Tennessee.
Texas
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
Strong relationships with Coach Gideon and Coach Joseph and love everything about Texas.
Texas A&M
Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Love everything about A&M from the coaching staff to the players and the program.