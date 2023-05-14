Elite 2024 5-Star linebacker Jamonta Waller places Texas A&M among his Top 10 program list

Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher are setting up to make some noise on the recruiting trail this summer, as numerous visits are set for June, Saturday’s news regarding 2024 five-star linebacker Jamonta Waller, who is also listed as an EDGE according to multiple outlets, released his final Top 10 program list ahead of him impending announcement later this year.

Out of the 10 schools listed, 9 are from the SEC including Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, and of course, Texas A&M.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 LB Jamonta Waller is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 230 LB from Picayune, MS is ranked as a Top 80 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/Y66VWatysK pic.twitter.com/lGCvGvhHPq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 13, 2023

Set to enter his final senior season and Picayune High School in Picayune, Mississippi, Waller is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state and the 22nd-ranked player in the 2024 cycle according to 247Sports. During his 2022 junior campaign, Waller recorded 106 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and 5 pass deflections, consistently showing off his brutal combination of speed, strength, and athleticism as a pass rusher off the edge.

Even more exciting, Waller is slated to take an official visit to Texas A&M on July 28, his second campus visit since March 27. As of now, his trip to College Station will be the last of his summer tour, as head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff will have the opportunity to make the potential final impression on one of the most talented prospects the 2024 class has to offer.

