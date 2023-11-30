Elite 2024 5-Star CB out of Waco (TX) has announced his commitment date

The recruiting journey for 2024 five-star cornerback Kobe Black has been a back-and-forth affair between the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers. Still, after the firing of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher on Nov. 12, the Aggies have suddenly become an intriguing candidate.

With new A&M head coach Mike Elko officially taking over as of Monday afternoon, a new era of Aggie Football is in store. Elko has already contacted several key 2024 recruits and prospects, which could have included Kobe Black.

Black’s top 5 program list includes Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, LSU, and Texas A&M. While Texas Still holds a considerable advantage, mainly due to their success in 2023 coupled with their move to the SEC next season, Elko’s defensive background could make a last-minute impact as he continues to share his vision for the future of the program.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Black will announce his commitment on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and due to the late announcement, I wouldn’t be surprised if the initial team he picks is the program he’ll play for for the foreseeable future, however, in the age of the transfer portal, nothing is set in stone.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Kobe Black tells me he will announce his Commitment on December 13th The 6’2 190 CB from Waco, TX is the 2nd highest-ranked uncommitted recruit in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/K3Rfm1xrrG pic.twitter.com/DT8DZ9xWO2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 29, 2023

According to 247Sports, Black is positioned as the 35th-ranked prospect in the 2024 cycle, the 3rd-ranked safety (primarily a cornerback), and the 10th-ranked player in Texas.

