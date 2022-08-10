Elite 2023 WR Hykeem Williams lists Crimson Tide as a finalist among other prestigious programs
In the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Crimson Tide has landed four-star wide receivers Cole Adams and Malik Benson. Another wide receiver that could potentially join the class is four-star wide receiver, Hykeem Williams.
On Monday, Williams announced his top-six schools via his Twitter page. Alabama was one of the finalists in Williams’ recruitment. The Florida native is set to announce his commitment on September 23. When asked by On3’s Hayes Fawcett why he included the Crimson Tide, here is what Williams had to say:
“It’s Alabama man, I mean what wrong could you say about them?” Williams said. “Also, I’ve built a good relationship with coach Wiggins and coach T-Rob.”
As of right now, he is projected to land in College Station according to On3’s RPM. The Aggies are the favorite to land Williams at 89.3% likelihood. The Crimson Tide clearly have some ground to make up in his recruitment.
Roll Tide Wire will take a look at Williams’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
26
6
5
Rivals
5
16
6
3
ESPN
4
22
4
3
On3 Recruiting
4
71
17
11
247 Composite
5
19
4
2
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-3
Weight
200
Class
2023
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 24, 2021
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 1, 2022
Coaching staff visited Williams on January 27, 2022
Top schools
when dreams become reality✨💎 #september23rd #thecommitment pic.twitter.com/7XPWljAhxX
— tha_boi.keem (@tha_boikeem) August 9, 2022
