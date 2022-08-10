Elite 2023 WR Hykeem Williams lists Crimson Tide as a finalist among other prestigious programs

In the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Crimson Tide has landed four-star wide receivers Cole Adams and Malik Benson. Another wide receiver that could potentially join the class is four-star wide receiver, Hykeem Williams.

On Monday, Williams announced his top-six schools via his Twitter page. Alabama was one of the finalists in Williams’ recruitment. The Florida native is set to announce his commitment on September 23. When asked by On3’s Hayes Fawcett why he included the Crimson Tide, here is what Williams had to say:

“It’s Alabama man, I mean what wrong could you say about them?” Williams said. “Also, I’ve built a good relationship with coach Wiggins and coach T-Rob.”

As of right now, he is projected to land in College Station according to On3’s RPM. The Aggies are the favorite to land Williams at 89.3% likelihood. The Crimson Tide clearly have some ground to make up in his recruitment.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 26 6 5 Rivals 5 16 6 3 ESPN 4 22 4 3 On3 Recruiting 4 71 17 11 247 Composite 5 19 4 2

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-3 Weight 200 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 24, 2021

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 1, 2022

Coaching staff visited Williams on January 27, 2022

Top schools

Alabama

Texas A&M

Georgia

Miami

Florida State

Pittsburgh

