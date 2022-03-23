Elite 2023 RB from Washington lists Oregon Ducks in top-9
Gods plan🙏🏾
Recruitment still open pic.twitter.com/6HtQSGIneA
— Jayden Limar (@jayden_limar) March 23, 2022
One of the best running backs in the 2023 class, 4-star Jayden Limar, recently announced his recruiting cutdown and made sure to keep the Oregon Ducks firmly in the mix.
Limar, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound player who is ranked as the No. 12 RB in the 2023 class, listed the Ducks along with Arizona, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, UCLA, and Washington State.
He took a visit to Eugene earlier in the year, and I had the chance to sit down and talk to him about his time seeing the facilities, while also meeting new head coach Dan Lanning for the first time.
“I think it went great,” Limar said about the visit. “I went down there really just to get to know the whole new staff and I felt like I got to know just about everybody. So I think it went great. What stood out most was probably just the staff, they just got there and a lot of them are new and from out of the state and everything, but just how passionate they are about the program is what impressed me the most.”
Jayden Limar’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
0.9108
WA
RB
Rivals
4
5.8
WA
RB
RBESPN
4
81
WA
RB
On3 Recruiting
4
89.92
WA
RB
247 Composite
4
90
WA
RB
Vitals
Hometown
Lake Stevens, WA
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
190 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on June 13th, 2021
Oregon visit on January 28th, 2022
Top Nine
Oregon
Arizona
Louisville
Miami
Michigan
Notre Dame
Texas A&M
UCLA
Washington State
Crystal Ball
Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today
List
'He treats you like a human;' 4-star RB Jayden Limar finds connection with Dan Lanning on visit