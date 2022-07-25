Elite 2023 DE Hunter Osborne names top four schools

Four-star 2023 defensive end Hunter Osborne is getting close to a college decision.

The Alabama product set a commitment date for Aug. 1 and will pick from his finalist of Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. He took visits to each school throughout the month of June.

Osborne is listed as the No. 17 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 12 prospect in the state of Alabama according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He currently has one crystal ball projection entered in favor of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Hunter Osborne is down to 4️⃣ Schools! The 6’4 260 DL from Trussville, AL will announce his college decision on August 1st. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/EGI95Ln9J7 pic.twitter.com/GCgFtNCNKE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 25, 2022

His 6-foot-4, 260 frame allows Osborne the opportunity to potentially add mass and move to the interior or continue to play on the edge. Osborne has a deep bag of pass rush moves along with a knack for stopping the run.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports caught up with Osborne ahead of his commitment where they talked about what stood out about each of his top four schools.

Alabama

Syndication: The Enquirer

“Bama’s development and culture makes them a finalist. Coach Saban is the goat and the opportunity to play for him is something to think about. Coach Roach and I talk very often and our relationship is top notch. It’s a business down at Bama and everyone knows what the end goal is.”

Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

“The Clemson culture and outstanding development of their guys make them an option for me. The relationship I have with each defensive coach is incredible and that sticks out to me.”

Tennessee

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

“With Tennessee the relationship with Coach Heupel and Coach Garner is top notch. Tennessee is a program on the rise with Coach Heup and the future is bright for them.”

Texas

AP Photo/Michael Thomas

“With Texas, the development that coach Bo Davis has shown over the years makes them a no brainer as a finalist for me. They are on fire in recruiting right now and I believe they will be on top real soon.”

