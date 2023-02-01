Elite 2023 ATH Nyckoles Harbor makes college decision

For a long time in his recruitment, Michigan football appeared to be leading for 2023 Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor.

At the outset of his recruitment, Harbor was thought not to be too affected by NIL, but later on that sentiment changed.

Harbor has long looked for a program that would utilize him more as a skill position player rather than an EDGE, because he’s hyper-focused on running track — something he intends to do at the college level, as well. Though the Wolverines long had an edge for him, Harbor ultimately ended up choosing South Carolina as his school of choice.

He made his commitment live on ESPN.

For the longest time, Michigan appeared to be out front, though South Carolina made a big push. Maryland, the local school, was long a contender, while Oregon came from seemingly out of nowhere the past few weeks.

Harbor officially visited Michigan for the Maryland game in 2022, Maryland after the season, Georgia in mid-December, and Oregon just this past weekend. He runs a 10.28 100-meter dash and is rated the No. 15 player in the country, regardless of position, according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings.

