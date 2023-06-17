Elite 11 takeaways for this future Florida Gators quarterback

The 25th edition of the Elite 11 — a quarterback camp designed to both evaluate and help develop young student-athletes — wrapped up on Friday at Redondo Union High School in Redondo Beach, California, where a collection of 20 top quarterbacks competed for the right to be named the event’s Most Valuable Player.

Among those competing this week was Florida football quarterback commit DJ Lagway, whose presence was felt both on and off the field but also came up a bit short performance-wise based on his projections. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman was on hand to observe the action and offered the following on the Gators’ future signal-caller.

Florida commit D.J. Lagway, at 6-feet-3, 231 pounds, is a very impressive athlete. The ball jumps out of his hand. His mechanics are a little different with his rigid front leg, and coaches say he will have to work to get his feet on the ground when he’s unloading the ball. But he has really intriguing talent.

The @breakawaydata Ball Score combines a QBs average velocity (MPH) and average release time (seconds) from 12 throws made at the BreakAway station. The higher the score, the faster and quicker the ball is delivered. Top 10 #Elite11 Finals B/A Ball Scores from Wednesday are here! pic.twitter.com/UVxshGR07G — Elite11 (@Elite11) June 16, 2023

According to Fox Sports’ Michael Cohen, who was also present at the high school this week, rumors were circling the camp regarding a connection between Lagway and five-star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Given that he has lobbied hard on behalf of the Orange and Blue on the recruiting front, the speculation seemed to be a bit strange.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound passer finished things off on a weak note, putting together a lackluster 7-on-7 effort in which he threw two interceptions and zero touchdowns. But as noted above, part of the point of this event is to help these young men develop and maximize their potential as well as evaluate them, so there is little reason to be overly concerned at this juncture.

