Elite 11: Penn State QB commit ranks in top 5 after Day 1

The nation’s top quarterback recruits are gathered in Los Angeles for the Elite 11. Among those who accepted an invite is Penn State Class of 2023 commit Marcus Stokes, and he is receiving some good praise for his performance after the first day of the nation’s elite passing camp.

247Sports ranked Stokes as one of its top five quarterbacks after the first day of the Elite 11. Dante Moore, an uncommitted quarterback from Detroit, took the top spot in the ranking, followed by Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold, USC commit Malachi Nelson, and Baylor commit Austin Novosad. Stokes is ranked No. 5 on the list, one spot ahead of Miami commit Jaden Rashada.

Here is what 247Sports had to say about Stokes after his first day at the Elite 11;

Stokes was fun to watch and might have had the quickest release in the event. He has quick feet as well and plays with a nice tempo to him. He has plenty of arm strength and doesn’t need much of a windup to generate the velocity to get the ball down the field. He’s a different type of quarterback than what Penn State landed in Drew Allar last year. Where Allar was a traditional drop back quarterback, Stokes can stress a defense with his arm and his legs and we like what both bring to the table.

Stokes confirmed his commitment to the Nittany Lions while out at the Elite 11. Stokes reportedly said he will not be making any more official visits and is locked in with his commitment to Penn State, thus shutting down any speculation that Florida may be able to convince him to stay closer to home.

Recruiting Snapshot: 4-star Quarterback Marcus Stokes

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

