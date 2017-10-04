'Elite 11': Dakereon Joyner may struggle, but never stops inspiring

Steven&Deborah: A recent government estimate on the cost burden of having illegal invaders on our soil is just over $135 BILLION dollars per year. The positive of having them is an estimated $!9 Billion in revenue. So each year we are spending $116 Billion on people who have no right to be here. For example if they left we could fund free college educations for all for $55 Billion a year. We could use the rest or $61 Billion to reduce taxes or by every head of family a new car every year for the rest of their lives. Also with chain migration i.e. parents, brothers sisters, cousins, aunts and uncles this will exponentially grow.. Send them all back!