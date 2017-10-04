'Elite 11': Dakereon Joyner may struggle, but never stops inspiring
South Carolina commit Dorian Thompson-Robinson has had a rough road, but he nevers stops working and inspiring.
South Carolina commit Dorian Thompson-Robinson has had a rough road, but he nevers stops working and inspiring.
Steven&Deborah: A recent government estimate on the cost burden of having illegal invaders on our soil is just over $135 BILLION dollars per year. The positive of having them is an estimated $!9 Billion in revenue. So each year we are spending $116 Billion on people who have no right to be here. For example if they left we could fund free college educations for all for $55 Billion a year. We could use the rest or $61 Billion to reduce taxes or by every head of family a new car every year for the rest of their lives. Also with chain migration i.e. parents, brothers sisters, cousins, aunts and uncles this will exponentially grow.. Send them all back!
182