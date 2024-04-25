Elite 11 Columbus: Five programs that should be pleased

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio – The Elite11 regional was held just outside of Columbus last weekend. Many of the region’s top signal-callers were at the camp to show what they’ve got and compete against each other. It was a loaded camp with several Power Four commitments and future big-time players on the camp’s roster.

Here are the five teams that should be pleased based on how the top prospects performed.

*****

*****

IOWA

Iowa quarterback recruiting has not been a bright spot under coach Kirk Ferentz. The program doesn’t really engage with top quarterback prospects and, truth be told, that philosophy has worked out fine given the amount of games the program has won under Ferentz.

That perception could be changed by Jimmy Sullivan. The Fort Wayne (Ind.) Carroll quarterback, who committed to the Hawkeyes in December, was a consistent performer all camp. He doesn’t have the biggest arm but threw it well on the run.

*****

KENTUCKY

It’s rare that an event like this will have a pair of quarterback commits to the same program, but that's exactly what happened with four-star Stone Saunders and three-star Brennen Ward, both pledged to Kentucky, in Columbus. Saunders has put up huge numbers in his high school career which is great. He’s still cleaning up some issues with his mechanics but is a solid pocket passer.

Ward shows more athleticism on film between the two quarterbacks. We didn’t get to see it as much in the camp because he’s working back from injury. However, Ward has good traits and will continue getting better this season. Both are different styles of quarterback so watching their careers unfold in Lexington will be fun.

*****

OHIO STATE

There is a strong argument that no program should be happier with how the camp went than Ohio State. Four-star quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair was the clear star of the camp. He’s reshaped his body over the last couple years and it shows.

St. Clair has good mechanics and throws the ball with ease. One Elite 11 coach remarked that the ball just sounded different coming out of his hands. St. Clair is a special prospect and five-star buzz is building.

*****

PITTSBURGH

Mason Heintschel was very close to winning the biggest surprise award for me coming out of the event. The Pitt commit racked up 3,080 total yards and 33 touchdowns on his way to being player of the year in his conference.

Heintschel has a live arm and is a plus athlete. It wouldn’t surprise me if Pitt had to fight to keep him in the fold after he has a huge senior season.

*****

WEST VIRGINIA

It’s easy for three-star Mentor, Ohio, native Scotty Fox to get lost in the shuffle. It’s a loaded year for quarterbacks in Ohio and he’s committed to West Virginia, so coach Neal Brown and his staff deserve major kudos for plucking Fox out of Ohio. He’s a good athlete who is dangerous making plays outside the pocket.

