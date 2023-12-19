The Elite 11: 2023's best high school football players in the Houma- and Thibodaux-area

High school football season is over. With the 2023 football season in the rearview mirror, it's time to award the Elite 11 in the Houma- and Thibodaux-area. Only 11 players can earn this honor, most of whom were also all-state performers.

St. James faced off with Union Parish in the LHSAA Non-Select Division III state championship on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at Mercedes Superdome in New Orleans.

Here's a look at the best of the best in Houma- and Thibodaux-area high school football.

Kobe Brown, wide receiver, St. James

Brown caught 77 passes this season for 1,354 yards and 17 touchdowns on his way to earning first team Class 3A all-state honors for the Wildcats.

Chartavius Clark, defensive back, Terrebonne

Clark was the Tigers' only representative on the Class 5A all-state second team following their playoff appearance this season.

Jaylon Coleman, running back, Vandebilt Catholic

Coleman averaged 7.6 yards per carry and 12.1 yards per reception while scoring 21 total touchdowns for the Terriers and earning second team all-state honors in Class 4A.

Paxton Lafont, wide receiver, E.D. White

Lafont caught 51 passes for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns while being named to the Class 3A all-state first team.

Cameron Ott, punter, Assumption

Ott was named first team all-state in Class 4A after his season with the Mustangs, which ended in a triple-overtime thriller in the quarterfinals.

Adrian Prean, linebacker, St. James

Prean made 66 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, and four sacks on his way to being name Class 3A all-state first team.

Ben Ragas, offensive lineman, Vandebilt Catholic

Ragas followed up his all-district performance with a second team Class 4A all-state performance to close his high school career.

Jake Sternfels, quarterback, E.D. White

Although he played quarterback for the Cardinals, Sternfels was named to the Class 3A all-state first team as an overall athlete.

Reece Turner, quarterback, Assumption

Turner capped his high school career with 2,670 yards of total offense and was responsible for a whopping 44 touchdowns.

Brayden Williams, quarterback, St. James

Williams passed for nearly 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for nearly 700 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named to the Class 3A all-state first team as well as Class 3A's offensive MVP.

Jarrell Williams, defensive back, St. James

Williams was named first team all-state in Class 3A after the Wildcats went to the Division III non-select state championship game.

