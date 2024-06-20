Elisabet a candidate for vacant Villa job in WSL

Aston Villa earned promotion to the WSL in 2020 and have remained in the top tier since [Getty Images]

Aston Villa are in the advanced stages of appointing a new manager for the women's team with Icelandic coach Elisabet Gunnarsdottir one of the leading candidates.

It is understood Villa have drawn up a shortlist of coaches to replace former manager Carla Ward, who stepped down from her role at the end of the season.

Elisabet, 47, is believed to be in talks having left her role in November at Swedish side Kristianstads DFF after 15 years in charge.

Former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro was Villa's number one target but he chose to join Lyon, confirmed on Wednesday.

Bristol City head coach Lauren Smith, who oversaw their promotion to the Women's Super League in 2023 and their subsequent relegation in 2024, is also understood to be one of the managers Villa have considered.

Elisabet, a former assistant of the Iceland national team, was reportedly among the leading candidates for the Chelsea job before Sonia Bompastor was confirmed as Emma Hayes' successor in May.

Villa were seventh in the WSL last season, having finished in a club record high of fifth place in 2022-23.