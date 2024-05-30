Eliot Wolf says Patriots ‘got a little something’ for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

New England Patriots vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf had some playful banter for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, during a recent appearance on the “Up & Adams” show.

“We got a little something for him,” said Wolf, when asked about facing Rodgers during the regular season.

Wolf and Rodgers have a long history together during their time in Green Bay. The top Patriots executive was a pro personnel assistant with the Packers when Rodgers was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft by the organization.

So being in New England is a bit of a full circle moment for Wolf, who is now tasked with stopping a player he spent most of his career rooting for in games.

"We got a little something for him." @Patriots Executive VP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf on facing Aaron Rodgers this year 🌶️@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/vm4BQDu4PC — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 28, 2024

Wolf used the Patriots’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to select quarterback Drake Maye out of North Carolina. There’s hope Maye can develop into one of the NFL’s next great signal-callers and get the Patriots back into playoff contention.

He’ll have to get through a murderer’s row of quarterbacks in the AFC East, including Rodgers, Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa to do so.

