Eliot Wolf: Patriots have received trade offers but "nothing too serious yet"

As the start of the 2024 NFL Draft approaches on Thursday, it appears Chicago and Washington have settled on the quarterbacks they will select at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

But New England remains a bit of a wild card at No. 3.

The club will be in a position to take a talented quarterback with the third overall pick. Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com noted on Thursday that the Patriots are expected to select Drake Maye at No. 3 overall unless a team like the Vikings or Giants "makes them an offer they just can’t refuse."

New England de facto G.M. Eliot Wolf noted in an interview with the team website this week that the team has received some offers, but "nothing too serious yet."

"We’ve received calls on our first several picks from several different teams," Wolf said. "But it sounds like there are some teams that may be more motivated if you listen to the whispers out there — that we might hear some more things as we get on the clock."

Even with the general sentiment that the Bears will select Caleb Williams and the Commanders will select Jayden Daniels, Wolf isn't banking on that quite yet.

"I don’t have a great feeling [for who Washington will select]," Wolf said. "Again, there’s whispers out there, but things can always change last minute. So, we’ll just try to control what we can control and go through all the scenarios for us as they make sense for our franchise."

We'll see if it is in fact Williams, Daniels, and Maye going No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 later on Thursday.