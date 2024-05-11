Eliot Wolf named Patriots executive vice president of player personnel

The New England Patriots have made Eliot Wolf executive vice president of player personnel. The team made the announcement on Saturday afternoon.

Wolf will head the personnel department, manage the salary cap, and have control of the 53-man roster, per the team’s official press release.

Prior to his promotion, Wolf started with the Patriots as a consultant in 2020 and 2021. He was then named as the director of scouting in 2022. Prior to his time with the Patriots, he served as the assistant general manager of the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and 2019.

The Wolf name has a prestigious history in the NFL with Eliot being the son of Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf.

“It is an honor to accept this position with the New England Patriots,” said Eliot Wolf. “I am grateful to the Kraft family for this opportunity and want to thank my family, especially my wife and children, for the support and strength they have given me as I move forward in my new role. I also want to thank all of the people I have worked with and learned from over the years.”

This is certainly a notable move for the Patriots, especially as Eliot guided the team this off-season throughout free agency and the 2024 NFL draft. This gives New England a clear direction in the personnel department.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire