Eliot Wolf joins Patriots as consultant

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Former Browns personnel man Eliot Wolf is now on his second team of the offseason.

Per multiple reports, Wolf has joined the Patriots as a consultant in advance of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wolf worked with the Seahawks in a similar consulting role during the Scouting Combine, along with former Browns co-worker Alonzo Highsmith.

They were both let go by the Browns this offseason in a series of moves that resulted in Andrew Berry taking over as General Manager.

Eliot Wolf joins Patriots as consultant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next