Former Browns personnel man Eliot Wolf is now on his second team of the offseason.

Per multiple reports, Wolf has joined the Patriots as a consultant in advance of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wolf worked with the Seahawks in a similar consulting role during the Scouting Combine, along with former Browns co-worker Alonzo Highsmith.

They were both let go by the Browns this offseason in a series of moves that resulted in Andrew Berry taking over as General Manager.

Eliot Wolf joins Patriots as consultant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk