Elinor Barker and Neah Evans win Madison gold at World Championships

Golden Joy for Elinor Barker and Neah Evans in Glasgow - Getty Images/Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Elinor Barker claimed her second rainbow jersey since returning to competitive racing as a mum after powering to gold in the Madison with Neah Evans at the UCI world championships.

Britain were in pole position but there was a late twist when the 120-lap race was stopped after a three-rider crash with one lap of the velodrome remaining, but the stoppage only delayed the inevitable.

After an additional nine laps, Barker’s fourth-place finish in a chaotic final sprint was enough to secure gold as Britain finished on 28 points, winning by three ahead of Australia, with France taking bronze.

“My legs are still screaming,” said Barker, who took gold in the women’s team pursuit last Saturday. “We’d lined it up for the last sprint and I was empty. It felt a bit stressful to be honest. We just needed to stay safe and wait for someone to take it on, and we’d be fine. We had to let go of that dream of crossing the line first.”

Since giving birth to her son Nico last year, Barker has been busy offering an unfiltered insight into juggling motherhood with cycling. Her Instagram page is a melting pot of highs and lows of ‘first time mum’ experiences, from changing Nico’s nappy on a flight heading out to a winter training camp in Spain — where her Uno X team-mates chipped in to clean up baby’s broccoli mess at meal times — to missing him take his first steps when she was away competing at June’s national time trial.

The British pair went through the pain barrier to get the gold - PA/Tim Goode

Barker's return to form after given birth last year has been astounding - PA/Tim Goode

When asked what her message to other mums who are struggling to stay in sport or keep active, Barker said: “I always feel a bit uncomfortable with that message, because it’s not like I’m doing this on my own. I’ve spent the last six, seven nights away from my son, so someone needs to take care of him. The message is to the people around the women who want to do that. My partner takes a lot on, my parents are really helpful, we have a lot of friends and babysitters.

“When I said I was pregnant, no one reduced my pay. Not UK Sport, not [her world tour team] Uno X, so we never thought, ‘Oh life has got more expensive.’ It was huge. It feels a bit gross to talk about money, but when I hear about my friends who are on statutory maternity pay and how little it is, it doesn’t really give them any options.”

Despite being an out-and-out team pursuiter, Barker will surely fancy her chances to step up in the Madison at next year’s Paris Games following her recent success in the discipline.

Elsewhere across the championships, Kieran Reilly announced himself as a serious contender at next year’s Games after taking a surprise BMX freestyle gold. The 22-year-old landed a ‘double flair’ — a high risk move that involves a double black flip which ends with a spin — the highlight of his box of party tricks on the Glasgow Green ramps to claim his first world title. “I could have thrown it all away with that one trick but I’m glad I had that belief in myself and that it paid off,” said Reilly, who threw his bike to the ground and fist pumped the air in celebration after his final, 60-second run.

The comeback story of the day went to Ethan Vernon, who recovered from a nasty fall to take a thrilling gold in the men’s elimination race. Vernon had been part of Britain’s pursuit team that crashed out in qualifying last week but amid dizzying deja vu, he got back on his bike and showed huge resilience to power home in first.

