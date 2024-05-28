Elina Svitolina secures dramatic come-from-behind victory in Roland Garros opener — video

Svitolina won in three sets

Ukraine's top tennis player, Elina Svitolina, clinched a thrilling, come-from-behind victory against Czechia's Karolina Pliskova in the first round of the French Open Grand Slam.

The first set saw both players trade breaks, with Pliskova breaking Svitolina's serve three times, and Svitolina returning the favor twice, with the Czech player taking the set at 6-3.



The second set saw the Ukrainian star bounce back with a solid 6-4 win.



The decisive third set showcased Svitolina’s resilience as she overpowered her opponent, winning 6-2.

Next up, Svitolina will face France's Diane Parry in the second round.

Earlier, fellow Ukrainians Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk also advanced to the second round, while Anhelina Kalinina, Lesia Tsurenko, and Yuliya Starodubtseva were eliminated.

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) — Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) — 2-1 (3-6, 6-4, 6-2)

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine