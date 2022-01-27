Elijah Warner, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, commits to Temple

Phoenix Brophy Prep quarterback Elijah Warner announced Wednesday that he has committed to Temple University.

Warner is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who was a Super Bowl MVP with the St. Louis Rams and led the Cardinals to the Super Bowl in the 2008 season.

Elijah Warner, who is 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, will sign his National Letter of Intent next Wednesday.

"EJ is one of the sharpest and smartest football players I have ever been around," Brophy head coach Jason Jewell said. "He absolutely loves football and is a student of the game."

EJ Warner passed for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior season, completing 288 of 446 passes. He was intercepted eight times. Warner led Brophy to a 7-5 record and into the Arizona 6A state playoffs. He had missed all but a quarter of his junior season with an injury.

"We asked him to do a ton in our offense," Jewell said. "He was our point guard. Got us in the right plays and protections. So happy that he landed at Temple.

"No doubt in my mind that he has the intelligence, quick release and arm strength to be a good football player for them."

Brophy's Elijah Warner (13) looks to throw against Red Mountain during their 6A playoff game in Mesa Nov, 26, 2021.

Warner is viewed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and is the 147th ranked quarterback in the 2022 class.

