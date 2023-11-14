Elijah Robinson deserves a shot to be Texas A&M Football’s new head coach

On Sunday, Nov. 12, Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork made one of the most significant decisions in his career at the helm, as he and the Board of Regents readily decided to fire head football coach Jimbo Fisher after five full seasons, as three games (including a bowl game) remain in the 2023 campaign.

Almost immediately after the announcement, we were informed that assistant head coach/defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, who has been a member of staff since 2018, and even with coaches such as offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin possessing head coaching experience, Robinson’s leadership skills coupled with his popularity within the locker room made this choice a no brainer.

On Monday, Robinson, in his first press conference as head coach, spoke of his love for the University while subtly sending a message of comfort to every player on the roster, future recruit, and staff member amid all the sudden chaos Sunday presented.

“I’m not looking to leave Texas A&M, and I would love to be here.”

Sadly, due to our technological age, Fisher’s firing was revealed to the Aggies roster as soon as the news reached social media. At the same time, several players noted their shock, knowing that collegiate careers would suddenly change for better or worse.

Likely feeling a sense of collective confusion during Sunday morning’s team meeting, the announcement that Robinson would tentatively take over as head coach provided a sigh of relief and pure excitement as the veteran assistant aided in recruiting nearly every current player on the roster while emphasizing just how much A&M has to offer outside of the game.

“When these guys decide to come to school here, it wasn’t just about the football. They understand what this place can do for the rest of their life.”

When it all boils down to making a final decision, one thing is clear: Elijah Robinson deserves a shot to be in the running, and if you can take anything away from Monday’s presser, it’s the work ethic and dedication that Robinson brings to a program looking to reinstall a championship mindset.

“The moment the news broke, we hit the ground. Ross (Bjork) has been a great help to me as we transition. The biggest thing for me was how do I get in front of these players, and what do we do to put them in the best situation to be successful?”

In his first game as interim head coach, Robinson will lead Texas A&M against the visiting Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11:00 a.m., where the game will air on SEC+.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire