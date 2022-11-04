Elijah Moore ready to move on and help Jets as trade deadline passes

Elijah Moore smiling helmet off, green jersey, preseason 2022

The NFL trade deadline came and went and wide receiver Elijah Moore is still a New York Jet.

Despite requesting a trade following weeks of publicly voicing his frustrations with his role on the team, the former first-round pick is going to be wearing the green and white for the remainder of the season. And Moore is choosing to look on the bright side.

“I feel good. Had a good day at practice, have a good week coming up,” Moore said after Friday’s practice. “We have a good team coming up. We got the Bills coming up. I’m ready to play.”

Moore was inactive for Week 7 following a disagreement with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at practice. He was targeted just once in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8 and made a sarcastic comment after the game about not being able to build chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson because he “doesn’t get the ball.”

Despite that, Moore said he feels good and healthy and is ready to get more involved. Head coach Robert Saleh said the team needs to “find more opportunities” for the 22-year-old, something LaFleur echoed this week. When asked if he’s ready for a bigger role in the offense, Moore was matter-of-fact in his answer.

“We’re going to have to,” Moore said. “Whenever your name is called you gotta do what you gotta do. We have the game plan we all feel confident in so we’re just ready to play.”

As for the off-field drama he’s caused this season, Moore said he’s “human” and that it takes time to just “turn the page” on what happened. But despite his comments on the lack of chemistry with Wilson last week, Moore is confident they can rekindle the production that led to 343 yards on 27 receptions in limited playing time together last season.

“Last year we had good chemistry and we're running the same type of plays. It definitely starts at practice,” Moore said. ”Whether it’s staying after or going over more film. I feel like we’re doing a good job starting this week of doing that.

Story continues

“We had a great week of practice, I feel good about the plan and I’m ready to play on Sunday.”

With Corey Davis ruled out for Sunday’s game against Buffalo, the Jets may need to lean on receivers they sparingly used in weeks past like Moore and Denzel Mims. While Moore says he’ll do whatever the Jets ask of him and doesn’t know what to expect in terms of his involvement in the offense on Sunday, he’s ready to move on from trade talks and produce for the Jets.

“I know I’m here and I’m going to stay here so why not be super positive?” Moore said.

The Jets (5-3) look to take down the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills (6-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.