Elijah Moore on playing with Jerry Jeudy, Amari Cooper: We've got a crazy group

Elijah Moore was traded to the Brown last offseason, giving the young receiver a change of scenery and a chance in a new offense.

Moore set new career highs with 59 catches for 640 yards with Cleveland in 2023.

But now that there have been changes — like bringing in new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and the arrival of fellow receiver Jerry Jeudy — Moore feels Cleveland’s offense should be better in 2024.

“I just feel like it’s going to be a lot more explosive,” Moore said on Thursday, via transcript from the team. “It’s super exciting to line up … with these guys. And I just think that having Dorsey, someone who’s an extravagant guy like him, you look at him and you could just tell he loves football. So, my time here has been nothing but a blessing learning from somebody else who has a great track record, you know, so respect to that, and I’m excited.”

Moore, Jeudy, and fellow Browns receiver Amari Cooper are all from South Florida, giving all three of them something in common. Moore said he and Jeudy connected when Denver first sent the receiver to Cleveland and Jeudy was excited.

“I feel like, you know, when you switch teams, it’s a fresh start, you know?” Moore said. “And I think just like anybody else, some people need that, you know, just to see new faces and to get to get out of the environment you were before, you know, like, obviously, we all know it’s no secret that the environment that he was in last year and the years before wasn’t, like, probably the best. You see what I’m saying?

“I just feel like, how can you not think positive about what’s to come?”

Moore is also looking forward to playing with Jeudy and Cooper, saying they have the chance to be the No. 1 group at their position in the league.

“If you’re not thinking that, you shouldn’t be playing,” Moore said. “We got a crazy group.

“But, you know, right now we got to exercise our moments of getting ourselves healthy, being in the right mindset, and just anything else that is going on that we personally don’t know that other people experiencing and having to go through.”