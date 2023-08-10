Elijah Moore, Myles Garrett head up 5 Cleveland Browns training camp standouts

BEREA — The Browns wrapped up their 12th training camp practice on Wednesday morning. They'll get their second preseason game under their belts on Friday when they play host to the Washington Commanders.

That's about as close to the midpoint of training camp as you can get. Which makes it the perfect time to point out some of the standouts over the first couple of weeks of camp.

These are some of the Browns players who have, on the regular, stood out through daily viewings of practices. That goes all the way back to the first day of camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia on July 22.

A caveat to point out, though. There's only one lineman from either side of the ball on this list, just because the format of practice hasn't lent itself to providing a great way to fairly judge either side, although that's coming next week in Philadelphia.

The one lineman who did make it? Well, it's pretty obvious when you watch him. Who is he — as if you really don't know — and who else is on the list?

Let's take a look at five standouts at the midpoint of Browns training camp.

Elijah Moore, wide receiver

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore runs drills with cornerback Greg Newsome II at the team's training camp on July 29 in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

If the ultimate arbiter of the March trade with the New York Jets that brought third-year pro Moore to Cleveland was strictly what he has done in the offseason program and a little more than two weeks of training camp, this would go down as one of the greatest trades in NFL history. The Ole Miss product has been absolutely everything the Browns projected him to be, and then some. Moore has lined up here, there and everywhere, while both catching the ball and running it out of the backfield as well. If this is a precursor to what lies ahead in the regular season, that second-round pick was more than worth sacrificing.

Myles Garrett, defensive end

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett participates in a drill Monday in Berea.

You're probably going to have to wait until the Cincinnati Bengals show up on the lakefront on Sept. 10 to actually see the fully operational Death Star that it appears Garrett could be in Jim Schwartz's defensive scheme. It would be a surprise if the former No. 1 overall pick played a snap in the preseason. However, everything Garrett has shown over the last two weeks in camp, with or without pads on, is giving reason to believe the defensive scheme everyone thought could unlock his true potential will actually do so.

David Njoku, tight end

Cleveland Browns' David Njoku runs drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Monday, July 24, 2023, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

There was no question there was a break-through of sorts for Njoku a year ago. Despite a couple of minor injuries, he posted what could fairly be considered a career year. The seventh-year pro apparently is ready to build on that season. Njoku has come into camp talking about wanting to form a bond with Deshaun Watson that is similar to that of the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. He's done he part to work on that bond, making himself available as a target on play after play. Njoku having a good camp isn't new news. Having it off of the season he had a year ago is the kind of stacking of positive news that could pay off big once the games start counting.

Juan Thornhill, safety

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill catches his breath Monday at training camp in Berea.

Another offseason acquisition who is already looking like it's going to pay off. Thornhill came over as a free-agent signing from the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs expected to bring a level of leadership and playmaking to the Browns defense. You can check both of those boxes. Thornhill has jumped right in and, with some help from another free-agent safety, Rodney McLeod, has stabilized the back end of the defense. He's also been a frequent pest to the Browns offense, including an interception on Wednesday.

Austin Watkins, wide receiver

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. participates in a drill Aug. 1 in Berea.

What's this? Another wide receiver on this list? Why, yes it is, thank you for asking. Watkins was a relative no-name to Browns fans throughout the offseason because, quite frankly, they had no reason to really know much about the UAB product who was toiling in the USFL for the eventual league champion Birmingham Stallions. However, since the Browns signed him on July 22 when Marquise Goodwin was sidelined because of blood clots, Watkins has been everything and more for them. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver has made plays in practice, as well as in the Hall of Fame Game with the go-ahead touchdown catch.

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Elijah Moore, Myles Garrett among top 5 Browns training camp standouts