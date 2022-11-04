Jets receiver Elijah Moore requested a trade 15 days ago. On Monday, the trade deadline came and went with Moore still a member of the Jets.

He isn’t going anywhere the rest of this season, so Moore plans to make the best of it.

He declared himself “ready to play” against the Bills on Sunday.

“I’m here,” Moore said Friday, via Andy Vasquez of NJ.com, “and I’m going to stay here. So why not be super, super positive? ”

That is a different attitude than the one he had as recently as Sunday.

After playing only 10 snaps, with one target and no catches against the Patriots, Moore again expressed his frustration and sounded displeased with quarterback Zach Wilson.

Moore insisted Friday that he’s happy to be with the Jets.

“I‘m definitely human,” Moore said when asked about not appearing happy the past few weeks. “I have my moments. . . . Every day I wake up, it starts over. It’s a new day. So yeah, I feel good.”

Moore has only 16 catches for 203 yards, and 15 of those catches and 192 of those yards came in the first four games. That is the source of his displeasure.

Moore, though, appeared to turn over a new leaf Friday.

“We had a great week of practice,” Moore said of Wilson. “I feel good about the plan. . . . So you know, we’re just ready to play on Sunday.

“Last year I felt like we had good chemistry and we’re running the same type of plays. So yeah, man. It definitely starts in practice. So whether it’s staying after, or going over more film, I feel like we’re definitely doing a good job starting this week of doing that.”

Elijah Moore: I’m here, and I’m going to stay here, so why not be super positive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk