Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore has been the subject of positive reviews for his practice work in the offseason and in training camp, but a chance to see him in game action may have to wait for a bit.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Thursday that Moore is likely going for an MRI as the team tries to evaluate the severity of a quad injury. Saleh did not say that the second-round pick is officially out of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Giants, but it seems like a long shot unless the team is convinced there’s no way that Moore could make his injury worse.

Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, Vyncint Smith, Jeff Smith, Braxton Berrios, Josh Malone, Lawrence Cager, Manasseh Bailey, and D.J. Montgomery are the other wideouts on the Jets roster.

First-round guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has been dealing with a pectoral injury, so quarterback Zach Wilson may be the only top pick getting his first taste of an NFL game this weekend.

Elijah Moore likely having MRI on injured quad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk