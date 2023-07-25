Elijah Moore leaving starting cornerbacks with nothing but praise

The Cleveland Browns invested in their wide receiver room this offseason. And that started with sliding back 32 picks in the 2023 NFL draft to acquire Elijah Moore from the New York Jets. Through minicamp and now four training camp practices, there has been nothing but praise for Moore. Starting cornerback Greg Newsome II is the newest to praise the former top 35 pick back in 2021.

Speaking to the media after Tuesday’s practice Newsome spoke highly of Moore (video via Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot):

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“The NFL better watch out for him. He’s one of the best I’ve seen. And I’m not just saying it because he’s on my team. I have the pleasure of guarding him every single day in OTAs and now, he’s a great route runner, he has speed. So I’m definitely super excited for him.”

Moore has the potential to step up in a big way and take control of his chances to prove New York was in the wrong for ignoring him. He is off to a great start, but it has to translate on Sundays.

#Browns CB Greg Newsome II has some high praise for WR Elijah Moore pic.twitter.com/deTwpSR0iE — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire