Elijah Moore injury update: Browns WR has scary response after hit vs. Jets in 'TNF' game

Former Ole Miss receiver and current Browns pass-catcher Elijah Moore suffered a scary reaction after taking an otherwise-routine hit vs. the Jets on "Thursday Night Football."

Moore caught a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco before being dragged down by New York linebacker C.J. Mosley. As he was tackled, however, Moore hit his head on the turf and lay on the grass, suffering involuntary movements to his arms and neck.

The response was eerily similar to the one Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also suffered after a concussion in a 2022 "TNF" game vs. the Bengals. The latter's fingers curled involuntarily in a fencing response, which, per Verywell Health, is an "involuntary physical position that occurs as a result of severe brain injury."

Here are the latest updates to Moore following his injury:

Elijah Moore injury update

Moore suffered what appears to be a head injury in the second quarter of the Browns' "TNF" game vs. the Jets. It occurred after what appeared to be a routine tackle by Mosley, though the receiver immediately began involuntary arm and neck spasms as he lay on the turf.

Here is a video of the tackle and ensuing response. (Editor's note: Contents of the video may be disturbing).

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Moore was later able to leave the field on his own power. He headed toward the medical tent, and later the locker room. He was ruled out of the game with a head injury.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss react to Elijah Moore injury

Considering the nature of Moore's injury, numerous Ole Miss X (formerly Twitter) accounts responded to his exit from Thursday's game, including coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss football account.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 29, 2023

Our thoughts are with Elijah Moore & his family tonight 🙏 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 29, 2023

