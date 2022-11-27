Elijah Moore: That’s what happens when we play Jets football

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore‘s postgame comments earlier this season drew attention because of his complaints about his role on the offense.

Moore only caught two passes against the Bears on Sunday, but there was no bellyaching to be heard. One of the catches went for a 42-yard gain and the other was a 22-yard touchdown as the Jets routed the Bears 31-10 behind new starting quarterback Mike White.

Moore said after the game that it was “too much fun” being part of an offense that was firing on all cylinders before being asked what message the Jets’ performance sent to the league.

“That’s what happens when we play New York Jets football. That’s the real New York Jets football,” Moore said, via SNY.

The Jets were 6-4 without getting that kind of offensive performance, but their chances of continuing to pick up wins and advancing to the postseason will look a lot better if they can keep playing that kind of football.

