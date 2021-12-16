Elijah Moore, Hamsah Nasirildeen added to Jets' COVID list

Elijah Moore solo close up green jersey

Two Jets rookies -- WR Elijah Moore and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen -- have been added to the COVID list.

Both players join Justin Hardee, Gang Green's special teams star, on the list as he tested positive earlier in the week.

The NFL released its updated COVID protocols on Thursday, which includes required masks indoors as well as virtual or outdoor meetings now. The Jets have already been doing that this week after seeing how the rest of the league has been faring with the virus.

Moore is set to miss at least the next two games after being placed on IR with a quad injury on Saturday, though the Jets are hopeful he can return for the final two games of the regular season when he is eligible to come off the reserve list.