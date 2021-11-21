Elijah Moore, Ashtyn Davis among Jets’ Studs & Duds in Week 11 loss to Dolphins

The Jets played Miami close and could have won on Sunday, but New York couldn’t do enough in the moments that mattered most in Week 11.

While the Jets did break their streak of allowing at least 30 points or 400 yards, the defense failed to stop the Dolphins at critical moments in a 24-17 loss. That included a huge touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa and missed tackles throughout the contest. The offense played admirably at times but only one player really shined in defeat.

Let’s look at the studs and duds from New York’s loss to Miami.

Stud: WR Elijah Moore

The Moore train rolled on in Week 11. The rookie wideout tallied a career-high 141 yards on eight catches, including a 62-yard touchdown. Moore also saw a team-high and season-high 11 targets. He is the focal point of the passing attack now and is tearing up defenses all over the field.

Dud: K Matt Ammendola

Ammendola missed two of his three field-goal attempts this week: one from 55 yards one from 40. The Jets need as many points as they can and Ammendola didn’t deliver. His 35-yarder at the end of the game was nice, but not enough.

Stud: LB Quincy Williams

Williams led the team with 15 total tackles, 10 solo tackles and added two big tackles for a loss. He was all over the field and showed some nice burst and power at the linebacker position. Williams played poorly at times this season but has come along nicely.

Dud: CB Isaiah Dunn

The undrafted free agent filled in for the injured Brandin Echols and severely underperformed. Dunn was a liability in coverage and played a key role on Miami’s 65-yard touchdown reception from Mack Hollins.

Dud: WR Corey Davis

The Jets paid Davis to be a No. 1 wideout and he simply hasn’t been. He turned seven targets into just three receptions for 35 yards on Sunday and was outperformed by almost every other receiver. This has become a trend for Davis, who hasn’t played up to his contract more than halfway through his first season with the Jets.

Dud: S Ashtyn Davis

Take away his interception on an errant pass and Davis had an atrocious game. He failed to make a routine tackle on Dolphins running back Patrick Laird on third down and finished with just four tackles and one pass defended. Davis also didn’t cover the Hollins touchdown properly. The Jets’ 2020 third-round pick looks like a reach early on in his career.

