Elijah Mitchell's practice window opened ahead of 49ers-Cardinals game

Elijah Mitchell could make his return this weekend after the 49ers opened his practice window to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

After appearing in only four games throughout the 2022 NFL season, Mitchell will return to the field with the potential to play in Sunday’s final regular-season matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium.

Mitchell, who led the team in rushing yards in 2021, has dealt with knee injuries most of the season. He has landed on the team’s short-term injured reserve list twice, the first time after only playing 17 snaps in Week 1.

When healthy, Mitchell has been very productive for the 49ers. In his rookie season, the Louisiana product appeared in 11 games, carrying the ball 207 times for 963 yards and five touchdowns.

Mitchell joins Christian McCaffrey, rookies Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price, and veteran Tevin Coleman in the running backs room, which now has depth similar to what the group saw before the season started.

Shanahan has been able to get production from various running backs, with a different leading rusher in each year of his tenure with the 49ers. This season is no different, as McCaffrey quickly taken over the No.1 spot after only appearing in 10 games for the club.

The Stanford product already has recorded 149 rushing attempts for 702 yards and six touchdowns, while also producing in the passing scheme. McCaffrey has recorded 49 receptions for 430 yards and three receiving scores.

Overall, the 49ers' roster is relatively healthy heading into Week 18. There was no news regarding Dre Greenlaw’s back injury that occurred on Sunday in the club’s 37-34 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but he did sit out of practice on Wednesday.

Here is the projected practice report for Jan. 4:

Not practicing:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle/knee)

DL Javon Kinlaw (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (back)

DE Nick Bosa (rest)

LT Trent Williams (rest)

Limited:

DT Arik Armstead (ankle/foot)

