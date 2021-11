South China Morning Post

Chinese banks reported a strong set of third-quarter operating results, evading a distress among mainland property developers as the industry hit a rough patch. More tests await in the coming months as debt crunch persists, putting loan quality at risk, analysts said. Bank of Communications and Postal Savings Bank of China recorded more than 20 per cent jump in earnings, beating analysts' estimates. Almost all of them showed lower sequential bad loan ratios, based on report cards from this week.