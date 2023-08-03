Elijah Mitchell out for a week with abductor strain

The 49ers have some injury concerns on their offense.

Via multiple reporters on the San Francisco beat, head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that running back Elijah Mitchell has an abductor strain and will likely be out for about a week.

A sixth-round pick in 2021, Mitchell was limited to five games last year due to injury. He finished the season with 279 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

As a rookie, Mitchell rushed for 953 yards with five touchdowns in 11 games.

The 49ers also have Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason, Ronald Awatt, Khalan Laborn, and Tyrion Davis-Price on their roster at running back.

Shanahan also mentioned three injuries along San Francisco’s offensive line. Tackle Jaylon Moore sustained a bone bruise in his knee, which is better than it could have been. Guard Aaron Banks is in the concussion protocol. And offensive lineman Jon Feliciano has a shoulder injury.