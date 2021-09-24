Elijah Mitchell “very questionable” for 49ers on Sunday night

When 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed injuries suffered by the team’s running backs early this week, it did not sound like Elijah Mitchell‘s availability for this week was a major concern.

Mitchell’s shoulder hasn’t responded as well as the team hoped, however. Mitchell hasn’t practiced yet this week and General Manager John Lynch didn’t sound terribly optimistic about his outlook for Sunday night’s game against the Packers.

“Elijah Mitchell, the rookie who’s been really good for us, our sixth-round pick, he got his shoulder [hurt] trying to get it in the goal line on one of those runs,” Lynch said on KNBR, via 49ersWebZone.com. “He’s a tough kid. I can’t tell you how tough he is. You see it in his running style and the same in terms of his want to get back on the field. But we’ve got to make sure he’s alright, so I think that still is very questionable.”

Trey Sermon suffered a concussion last Sunday and Lynch said it “looks like he’s going to have his opportunities” this weekend. JaMycal Hasty is also injured, which leaves Jacques Patrick and Trenton Cannon as the healthy backs on the 53-man roster. Kerryon Johnson and Chris Thompson could also be elevated from the practice squad.

