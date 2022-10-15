Elijah Mitchell’s timeline for 49ers return revealed by Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan reveals timeline for Mitchell's return from injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jeff Wilson Jr. has held down the fort for the 49ers as several players on the running back depth chart have battled injuries early in the 2022 NFL season, but he could be getting help soon.

Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers' leading rusher last season who suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, appears on the right track to return.

During an interview at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco for the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan" about how the running back position will get stronger with the return of a couple of players, including Mitchell.

"We're hoping to get [Mitchell] back after the bye week," Shanahan told Maiocco. "From what I've heard, there's been no setback, so that would be huge for us. We've had to hold it down while he's gone.

"These guys have stepped it up. Ty Davis-Price has gotten back in practice this week, so it's been nice to get him back, and hopefully, we'll just keep getting everyone healthy."

Wilson has done an admirable job carrying most of the load with Mitchell out, as the 26-year-old has 375 rushing yards on 74 attempts through five games for San Francisco.

Once Mitchell returns from injury, pairing Wilson with the 24-year-old running back will only improve the 49ers' rushing attack, which has yet to hit its potential this 2022 NFL season.

