Elijah Mitchell pushed into end zone for 49ers' go-ahead TD

Mitchell never stops, pushed into end zone as 49ers take lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Elijah Mitchell got some help from just about everyone on the 49ers' offense as he scored a touchdown to give the 49ers the lead.

EVERYONE pushed Elijah Mitchell in to the go-ahead TD 😂



pic.twitter.com/xq7vAMe6S9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 31, 2021

Even quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo comes running in to push the pile at the end, even though it was well after Mitchell had crossed the goal line.

Brandon Aiyuk later hauled in a two-point conversion catch from Garoppolo that extended the lead to 23-16.