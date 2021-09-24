Earlier Friday, 49ers General Manager John Lynch called running back Elijah Mitchell “very questionable” to play Sunday. That translates to doubtful on the injury report.

The 49ers are holding out hope, not ruling out the rookie yet, but also not counting on Mitchell playing.

Mitchell injured his shoulder in last week’s game.

“He needs to feel like he can,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “If he feels like he can do and the doctors say he can’t hurt himself any worse, then that’s why we would do it.”

The 49ers have been hard hit at the position, with Raheem Mostert (knee) on injured reserve and Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee) not expected to return until midseason. JaMycal Hasty (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday and expected to head to injured reserve.

Rookie Trey Sermon was cleared from a concussion and will play Sunday.

The 49ers also have Jacques Patrick and Trenton Cannon as healthy backs on the 53-player roster. Kerryon Johnson and Chris Thompson are on the practice squad.

San Francisco has ruled out defensive tackle Kevin Givens (ankle) and lists defensive end Arik Armstead (adductor), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee) as questionable.

Elijah Mitchell officially doubtful for Sunday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk