Elijah Mitchell: I’m focused on making people miss instead of running into them

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell had a productive rookie season in 2021, but it could have been even better if he was more available to the team.

Mitchell posted 963 rushing yards despite missing six games due to a variety of injuries that could be attributed to his running style. Mitchell was not shy about contact while he was piling up those yards and he said that one of his goals for the coming season is to do a better job of avoiding the collisions that contributed to his absences last season.

“Oh, yeah, definitely,” Mitchell said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “This year I am focused on trying to make people miss more instead of just running into everybody. So that’s one thing.”

A hamstring injury has limited Mitchell’s contributions this summer and the 49ers will be hoping that is the last time that injuries keep Mitchell from contributing to the offense in his second season.

