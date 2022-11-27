Elijah Mitchell leaves with knee injury, 49ers up 13-0

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has suffered another knee injury.

Mitchell went on injured reserve after hurting his knee in Week One this season and he returned to action in Week 10. He’s on the bench for the 49ers on Sunday, however, and the team says he is questionable to return after further knee trouble.

Mitchell has seven carries for 35 yards and two catches for eight yards.

The 49ers were able to extend their lead after Mitchell left the game. A Jimmy Garoppolo interception was overturned by an illegal contact penalty on cornerback Chris Harris and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach roughed Garoppolo to hand the Niners 15 more yards before the drive ran out of steam.

Robbie Gould‘s 46-yard field goal made it 13-0 with over 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.

UPDATE 6:40 p.m. ET: Mitchell has now been ruled out.

