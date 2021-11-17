Elijah Mitchell isn’t practicing, 49ers think he’ll play Sunday

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell fractured his finger in Monday’s win over the Rams, but the team doesn’t expect to play without him against the Jaguars this weekend.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Mitchell, who had surgery to address the injury, will not take part in practice on Wednesday. He added that he thinks Mitchell will be ready to play against Jacksonville.

Running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) will also be out of practice. Jeff Wilson, Trey Sermon, and Trenton Cannon are the other running backs on the roster.

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) is the only other player who will sit out. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shin), cornerback Josh Norman (ribs), and tackle Jaylon Moore (knee) are set for limited work while linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Jaquiski Tartt are back at practice after being designated to return from injured reserve.

