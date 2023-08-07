With Elijah Mitchell injured, 49ers work out four running backs

As 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell sits out with an adductor injury, San Francisco has brought in some other running backs for workouts.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the 49ers have worked out running backs Duke Johnson, Brian Hill, Jeremy McNichols and Jason Huntley.

Johnson played for the Bills last season but rarely got on the field. Hill didn't play at all in the NFL last season but played briefly for the 49ers in 2021. McNichols spent 2022 on the Steelers' injured reserve. Huntley was recently released by the Steelers.

Christian McCaffrey is the undisputed No. 1 running back in San Francisco, but the 49ers would like to see Mitchell get healthy enough to become a significant contributor. Through two NFL seasons Mitchell has 252 carries for 1,242 yards, a solid 4.9 yards per carry, but he has missed more games than he has played in.