Elijah Mitchell had “clean-up” knee surgery this offseason

Elijah Mitchell went from being picked in the sixth round to leading the 49ers in rushing as a rookie, but the grind wound up catching up with him by the end of the season.

Mitchell told reporters on Monday that he had a surgical procedure on his knee earlier this offseason. Mitchell called it a “clean-up” and that he expects to be ready to go by the start of training camp.

The results of his rookie season have also led Mitchell to add mass this offseason. He was listed at 200 pounds last year, but hopes to play at 215 pounds this year.

Mitchell ran 207 times for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 regular season games. He added 55 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown.

