Elijah Mitchell fractured his finger, uncertain outlook for Week 11

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell played a major role in Monday night’s 31-10 win over the Rams, but he maynot be available to follow up on that performance against the Jaguars this weekend.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Mitchell fractured a finger during the victory. He’s having a surgical procedure to address the injury and Shanahan said he’s hopeful that Mitchell will be able to play through the injury this week.

Mitchell carried the ball 27 times for 91 yards for the 49ers on Monday night. The sixth-round pick has 116 carries for 560 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Jeff Wilson carried the ball 10 times as the No. 2 back on Monday and wide receiver Deebo Samuel ran it five times for 36 yards and a touchdown.

