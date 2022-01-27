Elijah Mitchell is expected back at 49ers practice

The 49ers were missing three players from Wednesday’s practice because of injuries, but they expect to have two of them back in action on Thursday.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said in a pre-practice press conference that the team expects to have running backs Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson on the field. Mitchell sat out with a knee injury while Wilson was sidelined with an ankle injury. Both players are expected to be limited participants.

Shanahan did say that Wilson was expected to practice in limited fashion Wednesday, so the team’s injury report will bring confirmation on participation levels.

Left tackle Trent Williams will sit for the second straight day with an ankle injury. Shanahan said on Wednesday that he and Williams believe he’ll be good to go against the Rams on Sunday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) are expected to fully participate. Thomas was limited on Wednesday.

