Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams return to practice for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers returned to practice Thursday and released their second injury report of the week. They had key players return to practice after sitting out the first practice of the week Wednesday.

The details of their second injury report are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

It does not sound like Ward will be able to play against the Cardinals.

Limited participation

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib), WR Deebo Samuel (calf), T Trent Williams (ankle), DE Dee Ford (concussion, back)

Mitchell, Samuel and Williams were all upgraded. They did not practice Wednesday. Ford was downgraded. He was a full participant Wednesday, but only had a concussion noted. On Thursday, the back reappeared. Whether that changes the chances of him playing will be seen Friday.

Full participation

LB Marcell Harris (thumb)

This is the same as Wednesday. He will be set to play on Sunday.

Cardinals' injury report

[listicle id=460289]

1

1