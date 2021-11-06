Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel questionable for 49ers vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers will be down at least one starter on defense this weekend and have two key offensive players whose availability is in doubt. They also have players returning from injured reserve.

They released their final injury report of the week. Those details, plus more about who else will be returning the starting lineup, is below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Ruled out

DL Maurice Hurst (calf), S Jimmie Ward (quad)

Ward’s injury could keep him out a couple of weeks. Neither player practiced all week.

Questionable

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib), WR Deebo Samuel (calf), Dee Ford (back, concussion)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was uncertain about things here.

Mitchell and Samuel did not practice Wednesday and were limited both Thursday and Friday. Shanahan said Samuel’s calf was worse off this week than last week.

Friday’s practice was half-speed, Shanahan said, and he indicated Samuel probably would have struggled at full speed. He wants him to be able to give a full go, rather than having to pull him from the game after only a few plays.

Ford was full to start the week and then limited the last two days. His back issue reappeared from the hit he took that gave him a concussion.

Other players without designation

T Trent Williams (ankle), LB Marcell Harris (thumb)

Both will be able to play. Williams was out Wednesday but limited Thursday and Friday. They are managing his ankle issue. Harris was a full participant all week.

George Kittle, others returning

The 49ers anticipate activating both tight end George Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould from injured reserve on Saturday. They should be in the lineup against the Cardinals.

Story continues

There is a chance that running back Jeff Wilson will be activated off PUP as well. He has looked good in practice, according to Shanahan, and with the injury to Mitchell, Wilson could need to play,

Cardinals' injury report

Ruled out:

DE J.J. Watt (shoulder)

DT Rashard Lawrence (calf)

RB Jonathan Ward (concussion)

S James Wiggins (knee)

Questionable

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

QB Kyler Murray (ankle)

OL Max Garcia (Achilles)

1

1