Sunday was a disaster for the Vikings. They lost star running back Dalvin Cook, who was carted off with a shoulder injury; quarterback Kirk Cousins lined up under right guard before a crucial fourth-down play on the goal line, forcing the Vikings to take a timeout before an incompletion; and they lost to a team they are competing with for a playoff berth.

The 49ers beat the Vikings 34-26, coming back from a 14-7 deficit late in the second quarter. San Francisco scored 20 points in the second half to move to 6-5 on the season, while the Vikings fell to 5-6.

The Vikings got as close as the San Francisco 38 before running out of downs with 45 seconds left. Cousins finished 20 of 32 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, with Adam Thielen catching five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers rushed for 208 yards and threw for 215. Deebo Samuel starred for San Francisco until leaving in the second half with a groin injury. He had six carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for 12 yards.

Elijah Mitchell had his fourth 100-yard game, rushing for 133 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

It took pressure off quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who went 17-of-26 for 230 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Brandon Aiyuk caught three passes for 91 yards.

Robbie Gould kicked third-quarter field goals of 46 and 22 yards but missed a 42-yarder wide right in the fourth quarter as the 49ers had a chance to go up two scores late.

The 49ers had scoring drives of 2 and 5 yards following the Vikings’ two turnovers. Cousins’ interception gifted San Francisco a touchdown, and Cooks’ fumble on his final carry of the day gave the 49ers a field goal.

Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel lead 49ers to 34-26 win over Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk